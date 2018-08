× 1 person taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday.

Police said it happened at about 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 17th Street.

The name of the name of the victim has not been released, but police said he was a male.

