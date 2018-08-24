× Woman with machete attempts Greensboro robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A woman wielding a machete unsuccessful tried to rob a business early Friday morning, according to police.

At 2:40 a.m., police report a woman with a machete walked into the Pilot Travel Center on Knox Road and demanded money.

She ended up driving away empty-handed in a silver Dodge pickup truck.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “badboyz” and the tip to 274637.