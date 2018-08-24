× Woman mauled to death by her pet dog

CINCINNATI, Ohio – A woman was killed by her pet dog Wednesday afternoon at her home in Ohio, according to police.

WCPO reported that 42-year-old Della Riley was dead by the time Cincinnati police arrived and officers found her pit bull over her unresponsive body.

Police who responded to the scene said Riley had been “viciously mauled” to death by the aggressive dog.

She had been known to have seizures and an episode may have scared or provoked the dog, according to neighbor Jon Seymoure.

A police officer fatally shot the dog after the dog charged at the officer, according to WKRC.

The victim’s cause of death was determined to be trauma sustained from being mauled by the dog, according to Cincinnati police.