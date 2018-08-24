× UNC prepares for possible rally Saturday after Silent Sam toppled on Monday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is preparing for a possible rally Saturday after Silent Sam was toppled on Monday, the university said in a statement.

“We understand that the rally may be on campus at McCorkle Place and in the Town of Chapel Hill, and we are working closely with town officials and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities, which remains our highest priority,” the university wrote on Friday.

The Silent Sam Confederate statue was pulled down Monday night by protesters.

Campus police filed warrants for three people Thursday night.

The warrants indicate charges against the three whose names have not yet been released by police.

The three people are not affiliated with UNC. They face misdemeanor charges of riot and defacing a public monument.

“We do not know for sure what groups may attend, but we are mindful that the current atmosphere is highly charged, and protests that begin peacefully do not always remain that way. For this reason, we urge you not to attend. For those who do attend, please know that we will do all we can to protect and keep everyone safe,” the university wrote.

Depending on the size of the rally, streets may be closed and traffic may be rerouted around campus and the town.

