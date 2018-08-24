UNC-Chapel Hill police charge 3 people in connection to the Silent Sam toppling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Campus police filed warrants for three people Thursday night after protesters toppled "Silent Sam," a confederate monument on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, according to the school.

These warrants indicate charges against the three whose names have not yet been released by police.

The three people are not affiliated with UNC-Chapel Hill.

They face misdemeanor charges of riot and defacing a public monument.

UNC-Chapel Hill police continue to investigate.

The school reports more people may be arrested.

UNC Board of Governors member Thom Goolsby said in a Twitter post, "Silent Sam Will Be Reinstalled as Required by State Law WITHIN 90 Days."

Protesters brought down the Confederate 'Silent Sam' statue at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday night, according to WRAL.

At about 7 p.m., more than 200 protesters congregated at UNC-Chapel Hill's Peace and Justice Plaza where they began a march to the statue.

Video shows Silent Sam covered in banners before the statue falls at about 9:20 p.m.

As it hit the ground, protests kicked it and threw dirt on top of it.

A hat that reads, "Do it like Durham," can be seen sitting on the toppled statue's back as police arrived.

According to the university, Silent Sam has stood watch on the campus since 1913 to remember "the sons of the University who died for their beloved Southland 1861-1865."

The United Daughters of the Confederacy gave the monument to the university a few years earlier in 1909.

"More than 1000 University men fought in the Civil War," the university's historical account reads. "At least 40% of the students enlisted, a record not equaled by any other institution, North or South. Sam is silent because he carries no ammunition and cannot fire his gun."

UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt said in a statement, "The monument has been divisive for years, and its presence has been a source of frustration for many people not only on our campus but throughout the community. However, last night's actions were unlawful and dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured."

Folt adds that police are investigating.

Similarly, the North Carolina Governor's office said in a statement on Twitter, "The Governor understands that many people are frustrated but the pace of change and he shares their frustration, but violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities."

WRAL reports that, during the protest, people were chanting, "Stand up, fight back" and "Hey, hey, ho, ho, this racist statue has got to go."

Only one arrest was made at the rally for resisting arrest and concealing one's face during a public rally.

Among the protesters at UNC-Chapel Hill were protesters charged with bringing down the Confederate monument in Durham, according to WRAL.