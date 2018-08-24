× Sen. John McCain discontinuing medical treatment for brain cancer

WASHINGTON D.C. — Sen. John McCain is discontinuing his medical treatment for brain cancer, his family released in a statement Friday.

Last summer, McCain was diagnosed with aggressive glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

“The prognosis was serious,” the statement read.

“With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John’s many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers.”

Cindy McCain tweeted Friday: “I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey.”