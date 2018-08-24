Police release surveillance image of woman accused of trying to rob Greensboro business with machete

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police have released a surveillance image of a woman accused of trying to rob a Greensboro business with a machete early Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 907 Knox Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. where the suspect allegedly entered and demanded money.

She left in a silver Dodge pickup truck empty-handed, according to a police press release. Police released an image of the suspect and her truck on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.