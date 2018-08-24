× North Carolina student punished for calling teacher ‘ma’am’

TARBORO, N.C. — Parents of a fifth grader are concerned after their child was punished for referring to his teacher as “ma’am,” according to WTVD.

Teretha Wilson said she noticed something was wrong Tuesday when her 10-year old son Tamarion got off the school bus from North East Carolina Preparatory School.

“I asked him what happened. He said he got in trouble for saying ‘yes ma’am’,” Wilson told WTVD.

Confused by his response, Tamarion pulled out a sheet of paper with the word “ma’am” written on it four times per line on both sides. He says his teacher told him to write the word on the sheet because he kept referring to her as “ma’am” despite her instruction not to. As part of his punishment, Tamarion had to have the paper signed by a parent.

Wilson and Bryant said that Tamarion was hospitalized last month for a seizure-related activity, which included memory loss and hallucinations, something the teacher was unaware of.

