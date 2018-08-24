New studio at University of North Carolina at Greensboro provides a space for students to practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – When you’re an artist, you never know when that spark will hit you.

For students who live in the University of North Carolina at Greensboro’s Cone Hall, they don’t have to worry about whether it’s a convenient time to practice.

The dormitory houses 350 students with a focus on visual and performing arts. It now includes a dance practice room, a music composition computer lab, a drawing lounge and several practice rooms.

These latest renovations to the 1960s building are part of what’s referred to as Studio 91.

“This is an invaluable resource for a student to be able to have something that close that if they’ve got a spare 30 minutes or an hour that they can go and work on a piece. To be able to just go downstairs and find a room that you can work in is just amazing,” said Tim Johnson, executive director of housing and residence life.

The renovations were completed in July, making this the first-year students are putting the amenities to use.

“All the additional practice rooms for the university are located in the School of Music. The School of Music building locks at 12 a.m.,” acting major J. Andrew Speas said.

“You can come down here and work as freely as you’d like,” he said.

Freshman Maeghan Reynolds hopes to become a band director and she knows living above a 24-hour studio gets her closer to achieving her dream.

“You can just walk into a hallway and hear all these people playing different things, but they`re all striving toward the same goal which is to be the best they can be,” she said.

Studio 91 in Cone Hall also has an academic advisor on site to help students who may have questions about classes.