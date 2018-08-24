Mom investigated after 8-year-old daughter walks dog alone

WILMETTE, Ill. — A family ended up entangled in a Department of Children and Family Services investigation after a mother trusted her 8-year-old daughter to walk the dog on her own, WBBM reports.

For the 8-year-old who had only recently taken on the chore of walking Marshmallow, the walk was otherwise uneventful.

Shortly after the girl returned home, however, the police arrived.

Wilmette police told the mom, Corey Widen, that a neighbor had reported a young girl walking alone.

Police decided not to pursue charges, but DCFS began their own investigation.

“Apparently whoever call the police didn’t think the police were a good enough judge of what was OK and not OK. Then they called DCFS. The police did not call DCFS,” Widen told WBBM.

The mother hired an attorney and the issue was resolved in less than two weeks.

“You never know who did this to you and it turns your life upside down,” the mother told WBBM. “I’m a homeschooled mom and I’m always with my kids. You can accuse me of a lot of things, not supervising them, is not one of them. My entire life revolves around them.”

The family plans to let the 8-year-old continue walking Marshmallow just as she had been.