Miami model accused of murdering panhandler with a bat

MIAMI, Fla. — A model faces a second-degree murder charge after surveillance footage caught him beating a man with a bat in Miami, according to the Miami Herald.

Model Hivo Gonzalez, 32, was on a fishing trip when he stopped for gas Friday night.

The footage, published by the Miami Herald, shows Gonzalez walking back to a truck with a boat hitched to the back as he faces a person off screen.

Pedro Cruz, 49, then walks into frame a short distance away, moving toward the truck.

The video does not include audio, but the two appear to be speaking to each other while gesturing aggressively.

The model then pulls a bat from the truck, runs to Cruz and hits him in the head with the bat as the man runs away.

As Cruz continues running, Gonzalez chases him down and strikes him again.

Cruz collapses to the ground.

Gonzalez runs back to his truck, someone enters the truck on the passenger side and the truck pulls away.

Cruz remains motionless on the ground.

He died at a Miami hospital a few days later, the Miami Herald reports.

The model was arrested at the Pelican Harbor marina.

The arrest report states that Gonzalez “did not call 911, and did not render aid to the victim.”

According to persecutors, the incident began as an argument between Gonzalez and Cruz, who was panhandling, at a gas station in June.

Gonzalez’s lawyer said Cruz was threatening the model for not giving him money.

His lawyer also said Gonzalez was unaware that the panhandler was mortally wounded.

Law enforcement has the bat, designed for fisherman to take down large fish.

Cruz had previous charges of aggressive panhandling, cocaine possession and trespassing and more than a dozen prior arrests, according to the Miami Herald.