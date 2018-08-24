× Man dies after getting punched during fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died earlier this month after getting punched during a fight in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Aug. 10, Winston-Salem police responded to the intersection of 30th Street and Greenway Avenue on a reported fight in progress.

Upon their arrival, the officers located David M. Jensen, 44, unconscious at the scene. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center for treatment of an apparent head injury.

Authorities were able to determine that Jensen had been drinking alcohol with two other men. While the group was gathered, a fight occurred between Jensen and one of the other men. During the altercation, Jensen was punched one time, before falling onto the roadway and striking his head.

All evidence gathered so far indicates that Jensen was the aggressor in the altercation that preceded his injury. All involved parties have been identified and are cooperating with investigators.

Jensen remained under medical care and never regained consciousness before he died on Aug. 17. An autopsy was subsequently completed and authorities with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the manner of death for Jensen as homicide.

Detectives continue their investigation into his death. Although the investigation is open, no evidence supports the obtaining of criminal charges has been identified.

Authorities are asking that anyone present near the intersection of 30th Street and Greenway Avenue on the date in question, with information regarding the altercation that occurred at that location, contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.