Man charged with arson after Winston-Salem apartment complex set on fire in May

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man charged with arson after a Winston-Salem apartment complex was set on fire in May, resulting in 13 people being removed from their homes.

Anthony Dajan Davis, 28, faces charges of first-degree arson, felony burning of personal property and felony breaking and entering.

Officers were called to Salem Gardens Apartments at 23 Salem Gardens Drive, Apt. D in reference to a housebreaking call shortly after 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 19.

Police said the building was on fire, the same place where a series of phone calls happened between a girlfriend who lived there and her boyfriend.

Building 23, where the fire took place, had a total of eight apartments, two of which were vacant.

The remaining six apartments had tenants at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping the 13 people who were displaced.

Davis was jailed under a $100,000 unsecured bond after turning himself in to police on Friday afternoon.