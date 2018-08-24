Man arrested in shooting in High Point that killed 1 man, injured another

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a man after two men in High Point were shot earlier this week, one of whom died.

Tyree Malcolm Pickenpack, 37, faces charges in the death of 31-year-old Trenez A. Valentine and the shooting of 28-year-old Reshawn D. Council.

Pickenpack was arrested at a home south of Lexington on Friday afternoon after being found by the High Point Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the United States Marshalls Fugitive Task Force and the Davidson County Sheriff's office.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Carsten Avenue at about 10:15 a.m. Monday after a call of someone being shot.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds and Valentine died on the scene, according to authorities. Council was conscious and taken to the hospital.