Man accused of shooting brother at home in Winston-Salem arrested

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and injuring his brother after an argument at their home in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Jonathan Lynail Wright, 57, of Winston-Salem, was arrested in the shooting of 54-year-old Victor Andre Wright, according to a police press release.

Officers were called to a home at 930 West 20th St. at about 4:45 p.m. where the suspect and victim both lived.

Police said the brothers both shot and were each treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jonathan Wright was jailed in Forsyth County under a $15,000 secured bond on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.