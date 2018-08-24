Local firefighter who helped fight massive blaze in California returns to the Piedmont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters from across the globe finally have the upper hand on a massive California wildfire that has burned nearly 100,000 acres.

With the help of more than 3,000 firefighters, the Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park is 100 percent contained.

Kyle Smith is the Assistant Guilford County Ranger for the North Carolina Forest Service. Smith was at the Ferguson Fire for 14 days.

"Yosemite National Park is known for its incredible terrain, steep, shear drops," said Smith. "So, it's difficult territory to fight fire in."

Adding to the problems, several western states are in the middle of a drought.

"Over 260 miles of hose, 25,000 nozzle fittings, and 125 pumps to pump the water as well," Smith said.

When western wildfires begin, they spread rapidly. The Ferguson Fire grew to 830 acres in 24 hours.

"With the drought comes the pine beetles that kill the trees," explained Smith. "Then there's a lot of dead and standing and downed fuel that is subject to consumption by fire."

Now that the Ferguson Fire is contained, firefighters will now take care of areas that are smoldering and burning within the forest.

Other forest service workers like Smith, are back at home. But the question is, how long will they be home?

Summer is the fire season for the western states. At any point, Smith might be needed at another western fire.

"So, we will have all of the clothing we need," said Smith. "All the protective gear ready to go in a couple of hours if we have to get on a flight."

And the call for help could come very soon. The Mendocino Complex Fire is nearly 400,000 acres and only 79 percent contained.

The Mendocino Complex Fire is the largest wildfire in California history.

In North Carolina, our fire season is fall and spring.