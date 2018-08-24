× Lexington man arrested on human trafficking after 13-year-old reports sexual encounters, drugs

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old girl said several times she was brought somewhere in Lexington, had sexual encounters with an adult man and was given illegal drugs, according to police.

The girl’s report came on Aug. 15, and a suspect was arrested Thursday.

Angel Rey Andaverde, 24, of Lexington, faces two counts of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sex offense, two counts of human trafficking, two counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Andaverde is held in jail under a $5,000,000 secured bond.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.