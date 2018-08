Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- A trip to the North Carolina Zoo allows you to see animals from all over the world, including many endangered species like the lemurs.

Five lemurs live at the zoo, three ring tailed and two red ruffs.

These animals are primates and love to eat fruit.

In the wild, they can only be found of the island of Madagascar.

You can see the lemurs every day at the zoo in the Africa section.

You can also watch Shannon Smith feed the lemurs in today's Zoo Filez.