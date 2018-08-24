× King woman charged with assaulting multiple handicapped people

KING, N.C. — A King woman has been charged with assaulting multiple handicapped people, according to a press release.

Thelma Diane Boyles, 71, of East School Street was employed by Behavioral Service of Mount Airy and provided care to people with mental disabilities from her own home.

She was arrested on Aug. 13, in her home by King Police for assaulting a 23-year-old woman with Down Syndrome.

Charges were taken out against Boyles again Thursday on additional charges of assault on a handicapped person that occurred in September 2017. The victim was a 23-year-old woman with autism.

The assaults consisted of multiple physical strikes on the victims as well as grabbing and pushing them, police said.

Boyles is currently out on an unsecured bond, pending court in Stokes County. She is no longer employed by Behavioral Service of Mount Airy.