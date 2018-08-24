× GoFundMe raises thousands for man who punched sex offender during sentencing

In just over a day, supporters have raised more than $6,700 for a man who was arrested for punching a sex offender who was being sentenced for filming a 14-year-old girl exiting a shower, FOX News reported.

Police said Kevin Patrick Smith, 45, punched the defendant, 40-year-old Donald Biggs, 40, in the face while in court in Medford, Oregon.

The GoFundMe page, called ‘Hero punches pedophile,’ was started shortly his arrest. According to the GoFundMe page, Smith is a father of the two victims.

Biggs, a former youth pastor who had pleaded guilty to filming the girl, had to be hospitalized.

For punching Biggs, Smith faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing governmental or judicial administration, fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.