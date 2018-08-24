The FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam was at Southwest Guilford this week.
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Southwest Guilford
-
Highlights from FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy – Week 1
-
FOX8 Frenzy Fan Cam at Page
-
Rookie Anchor: Naudia Thompson, of Northwest Guilford
-
FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy
-
Who’s ready for Friday Night Football?
-
-
Cam Newton and his girlfriend welcome a baby boy
-
Coach Talk: Clayton Trivett, head coach of Central Davidson
-
Play of the Night, from Davie County at Page
-
Coach Talk: Mark Holcomb, head coach of Oak Grove
-
Thousands without power in Los Angeles after high demand due to heat wave
-
-
Rains flood roads in Piedmont Triad
-
‘Last Man Standing’ gets a second life and will air on FOX during the 2018-2019 season
-
Organizations in High Point helping seniors, disabled beat the summer heat