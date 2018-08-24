× DMV taking steps to reprint licenses after some data flaws found

RALEIGH, N.C. – DMV discovered that some North Carolina driver license credentials issued by IDEMIA, the vendor under contract to print state identifications, were mailed with data flaws.

DMV staff notified the vendor and an investigation into the cause and scope of the flaws began. While this investigation is taking place, DMV Commissioner Jessup has directed IDEMIA not to mail another license until it can be determined the vendor fixed the problem and has proven this will not happen again.

People who received the flawed driving credentials will receive new, correct licenses by mail at no cost to them.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU FIND YOUR LICENSE HAS AN ERROR:

• Keep your temporary driver’s documents until a new, correct permanent license is mailed toyou

• You will NOT be required to pay for the replacement – the vendor will cover these expenses

• You do NOT have to return to a DMV office – you can mail the incorrect license back to:

NCDMV Central Issuance Unit

3176 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27697-3176

919-861-3555

“DMV will hold the vendor responsible and require they produce new documents for all those impacted at no cost to the resident,” said Jessup.

An initial assessment by IDEMIA seems to indicate the problem may be isolated to a batch of credentials for individuals under 21 years of age. IDEMIA estimates that approximately 2,400 credentials were impacted.

Since 2015, all North Carolina licenses have been produced and mailed from IDEMIA’s secure production center. IDEMIA prints and distributes over 80 million driver license credentials for 38 states, including North Carolina. Licenses are mailed directly from the vendor to the license-holder.

“DMV is concerned about this situation and we are committed to finding out what happened and correcting errors,” said Jessup. “We regret any inconvenience caused by this incident.”

DMV ACTION TAKEN: