Brown recluse spider infestation shuts down post office second time

FISHERVILLE, Ky. — An infestation of brown recluse spiders shut down a post office for the second time in three years, according to WDRB.

An exterminator discovered the infestation which prompted the Wednesday close.

WDRB reports brown recluse venom is known to damage tissue. In some cases, the venom was fatal.

No bites from the post office were reported.

While the post office battles the infestation, customers have been displaced to the another post office three miles away.

Customers are unhappy with the inconvenience, but recognize that the closure is better than the alternative.

“I wouldn’t want to be exposed to anything like that or anyone else to be exposed to something that would be dangerous and possibly deadly,” said Lisa Preuett, a Fisherville Post Office customer, to WDRB.

The last time the post office was infested in 2015, the brown recluse spiders kept the post office shuttered for several weeks.

U.S. Postal Service spokesperson David Walton said that the 2015 incident wasn’t an isolated problem as a nearby resident had also reported a problem with spiders.

“She told me she has a barn nearby and it’s infested with spiders,” Walton said, according to WDRB.