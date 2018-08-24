Flight from Philadelphia for Birmingham makes emergency landing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – American Eagle flight 5078 from Philadelphia bound for Birmingham made an emergency landing in Greensboro on Friday night.

Rich Kahmer, a passenger, told FOX8 that the plane took off from Philly and before long, it banked sharply to one side. He said that after that, it immediately started to descend slowly and oxygen masks were deployed.

Kahmer said the crew then came over the intercom and told them they were making an emergency landing. He said they gave the passengers no other information or warning.

Kahmer said the airplane landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport and they were stuck on the tarmac when the crew told them they may be able to fix the plane and take off again. That apparently wasn’t going to work, so he said everyone got off the plane.

The passengers were then stuck at the gate and informed that everyone was going to be put up in local hotels for the night, Kahmer said.

The FAA released the following statement Friday night:

PSA Airlines flight 5078, a Bombardier CRJ700, diverted and landed safely at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, NC, around 7:35 pm after the crew declared an emergency and reported a pressurization issue. The flight departed Philadelphia International Airport and was headed to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The FAA will investigate.

American Airlines released the following statement Friday night:

American Eagle flight 5078, operated by PSA Airlines, landed safely at Piedmont Triad International Airport (GSO) at 7:39 p.m. ET. Then aircraft then taxied to the gate and all passengers deplaned normally. The flight, which was en route from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM), diverted due a mechanical issue. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this caused. Our customer relations team will be reaching out to all of the passengers on flight 5078. Aircraft: Bombardier CRJ-700 Passengers: 37 Crew: 4

PSA Airlines is a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Airlines Group.

@AmericanAir After this flight I hope your customer service steps up their game. Previous experience has been poor. Stranded in Greensboro NC. pic.twitter.com/7IkfKJlwNP — Rich Kahmer (@RKinsurance) August 25, 2018