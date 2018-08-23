Stokesdale woman creates metal works of art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. -- Eeron Delosa has quite a collection of saws.

“Some have initials on them which is kind of neat,” Delosa said. “I don't know a lot about them but they are pretty valuable saws.”

She doesn't use her saws to cut with but to cut on.

“I'll start at the top and then however it ends up that's how I’ll continue to the bottom,” Delosa said.

She also gets fired up about cutting antique cans.

When she got the idea to start doing this she knew she would have to start searching for more and she looks everywhere.

“Antique shops, eBay, flea markets, just about anywhere,” she said. "I've pretty much picked over the area and so they are getting harder and harder to find.”

Cans become a canvass for all kinds of designs. Who knows what will spark her imagination next.

You can find her work on Facebook under Gal-vanized.