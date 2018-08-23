× Snake snags SUV’s serpentine belt in bizarre police call

OMRO, Wis. — When she popped open the hood, she saw the root of the problem.

A snake snagged the serpentine belt of her SUV.

Omro police detailed their unusual Wednesday rescue mission in a Facebook post.

At about 6:50 p.m., Omro police received the unusual call.

While driving through town, a woman realized her SUV wasn’t running right, so she pulled over.

Upon opening the hood, she found that, somehow, a large snake had slithered its way into the SUV’s engine compartment, threw off the serpentine belt and ended up between the engine and the skid plate.

The snake was later identified as a ball python, according to police.

An officer and lieutenant attempted to free the snake, but ultimately authorities called in a specialist.

Steve Keller of Steve Keller’s Travelling Snake Show is familiar with bringing snakes on the road, but perhaps not quite like this.

The snake , driver and all involved survived the incident unscathed.

According to police, the “reluctant reptile” emerged only tired and scared.

“You just never know what will happen on patrol in Omro,” police said in the Facebook post.