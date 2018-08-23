Residents say speeding is a problem in Greensboro neighborhood where 2 people critically injured in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro police are investigating a crash that sent two men to the hospital early Thursday morning.

Police say Camry O'Brian Chambers, of Charlotte, was driving eastbound on West Florida Street when he lost control of the car. The car hit a utility pole and Chambers was thrown from the vehicle.

His passenger, Deshawn Daniel Dancer, was pinned in the front seat when rescue crews arrived. Both were taken to Moses Cone Hospital with critical injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is still unknown and couldn't say if Chambers was wearing a seat belt.

Neighbors say speeding in the area is a problem and they hope drivers are cautious as students return to a nearby elementary school.

“I wasn’t surprised because it happens all the time, you know people speed through this area through this curve,” said Dwayne Glover.

Police warn drivers that they will be kicking off their speed enforcement campaign through school zones on Monday.

“One of the first things that crossed my mind this morning was the fact that once we got here if it had been a different time period, that the crash happened in a school zone, in around a school zone and a student could’ve been involved,” said Officer JB Price.

Greensboro Police's Crash Reconstruction Unit is still investigating.