× President Trump to attend private event in Charlotte next week, source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald Trump is expected to come to Charlotte next week for a private fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Mark Harris (R-N.C., 9th district) and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd (R-N.C., 13th district), a source told WSOC.

The fundraiser will be at Trump National Golf Club.

At this time, a public event is not planned.