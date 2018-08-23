× Possible Texas school shooting thwarted, 3 students arrested

TAYLOR, Texas — A group of 17-year-old high school students were arrested Wednesday for allegedly planning a school shooting, KVUE reports.

Taylor High School seniors Devant Davis-Brooks, 17, Kadin Watson, 17, and Emmanuel Pina Tejas, 17, face charges of misdemeanor terroristic threat.

Word got to police when students overhead the three talking about a detailed shooting plan prompting a student to report what they heard, KVUE reports. Officials said the plan involved explosives and firearms.

Once law enforcement received the report, a school resource officer at Taylor High School and a detective investigated and arrested the three students. None of the students were armed during the arrest.

“I am impressed that this incident was reported by responsible Taylor High School students and taken seriously by the Taylor High School administrators,” Taylor Police Chief Henry Fluck said according to KVUE. “The high school administrators immediately notified the two Taylor police officers, who were on campus at the time. I am pleased that it was handled swiftly with Taylor police officers being able to effectively intervene to remove the threat and that both students and staff are safe. It is important that the student suspects are being held criminally accountable for their threats and their violent plan.”