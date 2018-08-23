Mom searches for nurse who saved choking daughter’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Conn. - A Connecticut mother is hoping the community will help her find the woman who saved her daughter’s life Tuesday in a Target parking lot.

Julie Frayseir said it happened in a matter of seconds.

“I noticed my daughter looked like she was gagging or trying to throw up,” Frayseir told WTIC.

She is talking about her 3-year-old daughter Erin, who was in the car with her sisters outside the Windsor store.

“We were playing in the car,” said sister Lauren. The girls had apparently been messing around with quarters.

Suddenly, Frayseir noticed something wasn't right.

“I realized ... she looked like she’s, she looked like she was struggling,” Frayseir said. “So, I think she’s choking.”

It turns out the mother of four girls – ages 1 through 7 – was right. Her daughter was choking.

Frayseir said she started hitting her daughter in the back. That didn’t work. So, she started shouting for someone to call 911.

That’s when help arrived. A nurse came over, hit the daughter on the back hard and the coin came right out, Frayseir said.

That coin was a quarter. And just like that, the nurse left the parking lot. Frayseir said it seemed like the nurse had a child with her, so she had to go.

Frayseir said it all happened so fast that she never even got the woman’s name. She is hoping the mystery nurse reaches out to her because she has something she wants to tell the mystery nurse.

“That would be awesome to just say 'thank you' ... she potentially saved my daughter’s life,” Frayseir said.

Frayseir is also hoping Target might reward the nurse who saved her daughter with a shopping spree or at least a nice gift card.