× Man arrested in Burlington strong arm robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police arrested a man Thursday accused of a Tuesday assault and robbery.

Quintus Lenale Mitchell, of Burlington, was wanted for common law robbery after allegedly pushing a man to the ground and taking his money and personal items.

He was arrested near Vance Street and North Church Street in Burlington.

On Tuesday, a man was walking to the Short Stop Food Mart on South Ireland Street when he was assaulted and robbed, according to police.

Police believe Mitchell approached the victim on foot and spoke with him as he was walking to the store.

As they were entering the parking lot, the assailant pushed the victim to the ground and robbed him of cash and personal items.

The suspect then ran away towards North Main Street.

The victim was not injured and the suspect did not display any weapons.

Police believe Mitchell may be connected with other crimes that took place in the Apple Street and North Church Street areas.

Burlington police ask anyone with information about the robbery or property-related crimes to call (336) 229-3500.

To leave an anonymous tip for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637.