Man accused of beating woman unconscious outside North Carolina gym and running her over with her own car

BELMONT, N.C. – A man is accused of beating up a woman outside a North Carolina gym, leaving her unconscious and running her over with her own car.

The Gaston Gazette reported that Kevin Thomas Joseph Ryersen, 25, has been jailed without bond on various charges including attempted first-degree murder.

It happened outside a Planet Fitness in Belmont shortly before 12:30 a.m. Thursday as the victim was walking to her car.

The suspect allegedly approached her from behind, strangled her unconscious and stole her car, hitting her as he drove off.

The victim was left with severe injuries across her body. She said she did not know the suspect and does not know what provoked the attack.

Ryersen was arrested with the stolen car and also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation and larceny of a motor vehicle.