Kernersville man arrested after pound of marijuana found in truck in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Kernersville man is facing charges after marijuana was found in his truck during a traffic check, according to a news release from Mount Airy police.

Joshua Forbes Pendleton, 26, is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule VI controlled substance and felony maintaining a drug vehicle.

On Tuesday around 11:45 a.m., Mount Airy police and Highway Patrol were conducting a traffic check regarding possible drug violations in the area of Linville Road and Riverside Drive.

When authorities stopped Pendleton, they found 1.07 pounds of marijuana and $1,650 in cash in his Toyota Tacoma, the release said.

Pendleton was placed under a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 17.