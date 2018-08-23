In Thursday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses IBM researchers who came up with a system for coffee-delivering drones, the second round of tariffs on Chinese goods which go into effect Thursday and recent EPA changes which could lead to up to 1,400 more deaths per year.
IBM develops coffee-delivering drones, China tariffs go into effect Thursday and more
-
How drone pilots can make six figures, man wins lawsuit claiming Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and more
-
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more
-
President Trump threatens additional tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods
-
Swimming pools facing lifeguard shortages
-
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more
-
-
Money Matters: Streaming music, tariffs’ impact on beef prices and more
-
Walmart tests self-driving cars for customers, food prices up nearly 30 percent in last decade and more
-
Trump announces tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods
-
Coke is raising soda prices because of aluminum tariffs
-
Trump promises more China tariffs
-
-
Trump hits Canada, Mexico, EU with steel and aluminum tariffs
-
North Carolina ranked 6th for retirement, childcare costs continue to climb and more
-
Gmail rolls out self-destructing emails, Generation Z to outnumber Millennials and more