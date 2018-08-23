High Point man wanted after 19-year-old shot in chest, woman assaulted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Police are searching for a man after a 19-year-old man was shot and a 22-year-old woman was assaulted, police report.

Christopher D. Stotts, 37, of High Point, is wanted for attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.

At 11 p.m. Wednesday night, 22-year-old Gohar Fatima drove her 19-year-old brother Musa Raza to High Point Regional Hospital.

Raza had a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Police determined that Raza and Fatima first met with the suspect at South Main Street gas station.

From there, the three went to the suspect's hotel room at Budget Inn Motel on Ardale Road to buy and smoke marijuana, according to police.

At the hotel room, police report the suspect pulled a gun on Raza and Fatima, demanding their cell phones and money.

The suspect then assault Fatima. When Raza tried to intervene, they struggled for the gun, leading to the gunshot.

When the gun hit the ground, Raza and Fatima escaped and drove to the hospital.

Police found the gun at the hotel and are searching for Stotts.

Officials said Stotts may be driving a white 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis with North Carolina plates PHS-4771.

Stotts was notified of his Violent Crimes Task Force status in May 2009, meaning that, if prosecuted again, he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law to include maximum prison time.

People with VCTF status are offered resources through High Point Community Against Violence designed to help offenders stop committing violent crimes.