‘Flesh-eating’ STD allegedly making the rounds

A rare sexually transmitted disease that causes flesh-eating ulcers on patients’ genitalia has popped up in England.

The Lancashire Post reported that the disease has been diagnosed in the woman within the last year in Southport.

There have been no previous cases and the disease is usually found only in tropical and subtropical countries such as New Guinea, Guyana and southeast Asia.

The disease is only spread through sexual intercourse with someone who is infected.

The disease is painless but causes progressive ulcerative lesions on the genitals or perineum, which are prone to heavy bleeding, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Half of infected people have small, red sores in the anal area. The sore eventually erode but as the disease spreads it starts to destroy tissues in the infected area.

“Although antibiotics can treat donovanosis, early-stage cases might be going undiagnosed because it’s so uncommon in the UK,” said Pharmacist Shamir Patel, of Chemist 4 U, according to the Lancashire Post.