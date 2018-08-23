Firefighters rescue 2 boys trapped in bunk bed after tree falls on home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters said they were able to rescue two children trapped in their bunk bed early Thursday morning after a large tree fell on an east Charlotte house, WSOC reports.

The tree fell around 4:20 a.m. onto the home on Pinecrest Avenue, near Eastway Drive and Central Avenue.

CFD on a response to a tree into a house 1300 block Pinecrest Ave; 2 persons and a dog rescued; no injuries; Station 8 area; 5:13 am pic.twitter.com/v86tVKNqYD — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 23, 2018

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing a large tree that had toppled onto the back of the home, causing part of the roof to collapse.

BREAKING: CFD says 2 young boys were trapped when a tree fell on top of their home off Pinecrest Avenue. Firefighters were able to rescue them! They boys are okay! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/aKISwwV1q8 — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) August 23, 2018

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to rescue both boys, who were trapped in their bunk bed in a bedroom, officials said. Firefighters said other than being shaken up and having a few bumps and bruises, the boys were not seriously hurt.

The father calls his two boys 'brave' while they were trapped in their bedroom after a tree fell on the home. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/xlew7GyaE2 — Gina Esposito (@GinaWSOC9) August 23, 2018

