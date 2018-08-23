Firefighters rescue 2 boys trapped in bunk bed after tree falls on home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters said they were able to rescue two children trapped in their bunk bed early Thursday morning after a large tree fell on an east Charlotte house, WSOC reports.
The tree fell around 4:20 a.m. onto the home on Pinecrest Avenue, near Eastway Drive and Central Avenue.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, they reported seeing a large tree that had toppled onto the back of the home, causing part of the roof to collapse.
It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to rescue both boys, who were trapped in their bunk bed in a bedroom, officials said. Firefighters said other than being shaken up and having a few bumps and bruises, the boys were not seriously hurt.
35.227087 -80.843127