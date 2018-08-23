Educators host town hall meetings about school funding across the state, including Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Educators hosting town hall meetings about school funding across the state, including Forsyth County

Educators across the state want you to know their fight is not over. Before the school year starts, they are reminding elected officials too.

In May, tens of thousands of teachers took to the streets in Raleigh demanding more education funding.

This summer they’ve continued to work by collecting signatures on a “Declaration in Defense of North Carolina’s Public Schoolchildren.”

It restates their concerns over things like per pupil spending, teacher pay, crumbling schools and the need for more teacher assistants and councilors. It also calls for the creation of a North Carolina Teacher Congress to fix the problems.

On Friday, the declaration will be given to elected officials at several town hall sessions across the state, including one here at the Forsyth County Central Library.

Stuart Egan is an English teacher at Forsyth County Schools. He is planning the local event put on by the Red4EdNC organization.

“Obviously the next step is to get people more aware of educational issues before the next election and even after that because public education is an issue that doesn't stop and start,” Egan said.

Egan invited local legislators, the school board and county commissioners to the meeting in Forsyth county at 5 p.m. Friday.