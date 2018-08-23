× Ed King, guitarist for legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, dies at 68

NASHVILLE — Ed King, the guitarist for legendary Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd died Wednesday at the age of 68.

“Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player,” said Gary Rossington, founder and guitarist for the group, according to Facebook. “I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven.”

King played with Lynyrd Skynyrd from 1972 to 1975 and again from 1987 to 1996. He was also a founding member of the 1960s psychedelic rock band Strawberry Alarm Clock.

King left Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1996 due to congestive heart failure, and in 2011, underwent a successful heart transplant, according to WTVF. He had been battling cancer in recent months.

King was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 along with some of his Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates.

He co-wrote the band’s 1973 hit “Sweet Home Alabama” and his voice can be heard counting down in the beginning of the song. He also co-wrote hits including “Saturday Night Special,” “Poison Whiskey,” “Mr. Banker,” “Swamp Music,” and many others.