Burglars target homes in 2 upscale Winston-Salem neighborhoods while residents are inside

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Homes in two well-to-do neighborhoods in Winston-Salem are being targeted by criminals. In some cases, with the burglars breaking in while residents are home.

“That’s different from just rifling through a car,” said a 90-year-old Buena Vista woman who wished to remain anonymous. “That’s trying to get in your house.”

The woman’s home was the site of an attempted break-in on Aug. 6. She said she woke up to find that her garage door opener had been stolen and her garage door was open. She then noticed that the burglar(s) tried to get in through her back door, most likely after finding that the door from her garage into her home was locked.

“It’s a little frightening to think of somebody in your house,” she said.

The 90-year-old was home, asleep, when the attempt happened.

“It’s scary at night,” she admitted. “Scary at night when you’re home because you realize that they’re willing to take a bigger chance.”

Winston-Salem police say there have been 18 house break-ins either attempted or committed in the Buena Vista area in 2018. Seven of them happened from June 1 to Aug. 23.

“Don’t think that you’re safe because they’ll try anything,” the 90-year-old added.

Homes in Winston-Salem’s Ardmore neighborhood are being targeted as well.

“Yeah, I was at home,” Ardmore resident Lowell Tomlinson said. “It happened at night.”

Tomlinson tells FOX8 he didn’t hear anything, and his dog didn’t bark, when criminals cut the lock off his shed and stole several items.

“It gives you an uneasy feeling,” he said. “You don’t never know when they might try the house.”

In Tomlinson’s case, he says, police have made two arrests. Some of his stolen property has been returned.

“Anybody can be hit like I was,” he added.

Police say there have been 30 attempted or successful home break-ins in the Ardmore neighborhood in 2018. 16 of them took place between June 1 and Aug. 23.

“I’m installing motion lights and cameras,” Tomlinson said, while detailing the changes he’s making to improve security after the break-in.

Police confirm they have made arrests in several of the break-ins. They are investigating the remaining crimes as though some could be connected.