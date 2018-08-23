Assailant one of 2 people shot in front of Winston-Salem house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The assailant was one of two people shot in front of a house in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, police report.

At about 4:46 p.m., Winston-Salem police responded to a report of two people shot at 930 W. 20th St.

On the scene, they found 54-year-old Victor Andre Wright with gunshot wounds.

Police believe his male assailant was also shot, but have not released the suspect's name.

Officials are not looking for any other suspects at this time.

Police believe the shooting erupted from a disagreement between the two people.

Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Winston-Salem police ask anyone with information to call (336) 773-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.