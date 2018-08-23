18-year-old critically injured after hit by car on East Wendover Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An 18-year-old was critically injured after he was hit by a car on East Wendover Avenue on Saturday night, according to police.

Police report 18-year-old Chance Teague walked into the road where there was no crosswalk and ended up stuck.

That's when he was struck by a black 2013 Honda Sedona driving west on East Wendover near Huffine Mill Road.

Greensboro police announced that the westbound lanes of East Wendover were closed at about 9:09 p.m. Saturday with the road reopened by about 2:09 a.m. Sunday morning.

Teague was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No charges have been filed.