× 1 killed in crash on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Troopers said one person was killed tonight when a pickup crossed the median on U.S. 29 near Benaja Road and struck an oncoming car, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

The pickup was traveling north about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when it crossed the median and struck a southbound passenger car, the Highway Patrol said in an email.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Highway Patrol did not release the name of the victim or the driver of the pickup.

Read more in the News & Record.