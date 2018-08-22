Surveillance video captures the moment police helicopter crashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A police helicopter pilot was seriously injured when the helicopter he was testing crashed as it tried to take off.

The pilot, a retired police officer, was testing a new battery for the Little Rock Police Department helicopter. As he was taking off, a large wind knocked the chopper over.

Lt. Michael Ford, a spokesman for the police department, said a straight-line wind tipped the helicopter off its staging area.

The pilot suffered a head injury and had to be extricated from the helicopter. He was in serious condition at a local hospital.