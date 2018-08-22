South Carolina serial killer claims there are more victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- A South Carolina serial killer claims he has more victims, WSPA reports.

Todd Kohlhepp was arrested in South Carolina two years ago after police found a missing woman chained up on his property.

He confessed to seven murders and was sentenced to life in prison last year.

Investigators say Kohlhepp told someone two more of his victims are buried in the Spartanburg area.

On Wednesday morning, Spartanburg County sheriff's deputies searched an area off Interstate 26.

The search was called off after deputies did not find anything.