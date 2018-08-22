In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a new bill in congress that proposes using paper ballots for voting, the 'never ending pasta pass' set to return to Olive Garden with a twist and a study found Facebook could be connected to racial tensions.
Paper ballots proposed in new bill, never-ending pasta returns to Olive Garden and more
-
New method detects guns and bombs using Wi-Fi, US sees 16.3 billion spam calls in 2018 and more
-
Gmail rolls out self-destructing emails, Generation Z to outnumber Millennials and more
-
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more
-
North Carolina ranked 6th for retirement, childcare costs continue to climb and more
-
A game show that pays off student loans, more people are having fewer kids and more
-
-
Chick-fil-A named No. 1 fast-food restaurant
-
Swimming pools facing lifeguard shortages
-
Marijuana breathalyzer in development, milk company struggles with changing tastes and more
-
Resumes going out of fashion, McDonald’s embarks on nationwide renovation project and more
-
Wells Fargo accused of misconduct again
-
-
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more
-
Gas prices on the rise, nearly half of preteens have smart phones and more
-
How drone pilots can make six figures, man wins lawsuit claiming Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and more