Murder suspect sues sheriff from NC jail over GenX-contaminated water

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A murder suspect filed a federal lawsuit claiming he’s forced to drink GenX-contaminated water at the New Hanover County Detention Facility, according to WECT.

27-year-old Damien Maurice Gore was accused of killing Rashaun McKoy on Dec. 30, 2015.

He’s been jailed at the detention facility since Nov. 1, 2016 and claims that the water there is contaminated with GenX and other chemical compounds.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been forced to drink contaminated water due to no other options available to me,” Gore writes in the complaint shared by WECT. “The water here contains the dangerous chemical GenX and other unhealthy chemicals.”

Gore filed his suit Monday against New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon and the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

The detention facility gets its water from the Castle Hayne Aquifer, Lt. Jerry Brewer said. The aquifer is not known to be contaminated with GenX.

He said he previously filed grievances with staff to no avail and cannot purchase water from the commissary.

“Whenever I drink the water I get massive headaches,” Gore wrote. “I get nausous (sic). The water cause discoloration in my skin and gives me rashes.”

He adds that the potential effects of GenX are unknown, but he would not willingly drink chemicals and believes there is no safe amount of chemicals to drink.

Gore writes that he is seeking $500,000 in compensation for his health issues and wants safe and clean water for himself and others in his situation.