Mom ends up with priceless school pictures after green screen mishap

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A mom unintentionally ended up with professional photos of her son as a floating, disembodied head.

Laurel Boone posted the hilarious story to Facebook on Friday.

For school picture day, she sent her son to school in a green shirt. Unfortunately, the school was using a green screen.

As a result, his shirt blended in, creating some priceless pictures they’re not soon to forget.