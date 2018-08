Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're on Medicare, keep your eyes open for a new card coming in the mail.

Angela Brice-Smith talks about how these new cards are different from your old card.

Then, Linda Pritchett joined us at FOX8 to talk about the difference between Medicare and Medicare Advantage.

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.