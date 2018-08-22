× Martinsville-area charities to receive funding from food manufacturer

Martinsville, Va. — The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Monogram Foods, announces today that nine local organizations are the Martinsville-area winners of 2018 Foundation grants.

A committee of team members at the Monogram Snacks production plant in Martinsville divided a total of $50,000 between the charities. The initiatives funded by each grant are as follows:

United Way of Henry County – Funds given will support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in Martinsville and Henry County. The requested grant would allow approximately hundreds of children to participate in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for a year, providing thousands of age-appropriate books to children throughout the community.

Weekend Meal Coalition for Gretna and Mt. Airy – This grant will purchase meals for students to take home over the weekend when they don’t have access to meals at school.

HopeTree Family Services – Monies will support a welding course currently being created at HopeTree Academy. HopeTree Academy has a strong focus on vocational instruction. The program will provide entry-level training and hands-on experience that will help the students succeed in a post-secondary level of education in welding.

Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge – This organization has collaborated with a local martial arts academy to provide students with the physical training and mental discipline that the practice of martial arts requires. Funding would cover some of the cost associated with that partnership.

Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County – The funds will purchase basic hygiene products for under-resourced and impoverished families in the Martinsville community

Danville Speech and Hearing Center – This grant will provide funding for children to receive the speech-language therapy services they need. Many parents cannot afford speech-language therapy due to lack of coverage by insurance or due to high co-pays and deductibles.

First United Methodist Church – This grant will provide meals to hungry children during school breaks over the holidays.

The Community Fellowship – The funds will purchase backpacks, shoes, and school supplies for over 2,000 under-resourced students.

Piedmont Community Services/CHILL – CHILL is a youth task force in Martinsville and Henry County whose members pledge to live a drug-free lifestyle and make positive choices. This grant would provide funding for CHILL to host Red Ribbon Week at their high schools. Red Ribbon Week encourages high school students to maintain a drug-free lifestyle.

These above recipients, headquartered within 100 miles of the Monogram Snacks plant at 200 Knauss Drive, were among many worthwhile applicants who applied for these charitable funds. A committee of Monogram Snacks team members decided how to allocate grant funds without any influence from upper management.

The Monogram Loves Kids Foundation was created in 2010 to give back to the communities in which Monogram team members live and work. Since 2010, Monogram Loves Kids has donated over $1 million to various children’s charities across the United States.